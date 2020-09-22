19

Music Video
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 day ago

XUM drop daring debut MV for 'DDALALA'

XUM have dropped their daring debut music video for "DDALALA".

In the MV, XUM make an entrance as they walk into two lines of dancers and gather an army. As previously reported, the 3-member girl group, including Dayeon, Baekah, and Iaan, branched off of Neon Punch, who officially disbanded.

Watch XUM's "DDALALA" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

srideout911,113 pts 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

It’s a very cute song and music video. Different but cute

srideout911,113 pts 2 hours ago 0
2 hours ago

The last time I checked but 18 hours ago their view count was at 300,000 now it’s at 1.6 million something does not add up here. I wouldn’t be surprised if they found a way to manipulate the views

