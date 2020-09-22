XUM drop daring debut MV for 'DDALALA'

XUM have dropped their daring debut music video for "DDALALA".



In the MV, XUM make an entrance as they walk into two lines of dancers and gather an army. As previously reported, the 3-member girl group, including Dayeon, Baekah, and Iaan, branched off of Neon Punch, who officially disbanded.



Watch XUM's "DDALALA" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.