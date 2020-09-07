HA:TFELT stuns in alluring concept photos for upcoming single 'La Luna'

HA:TFELT is less than three days away from releasing her new single "La Luna"!

On September 7 KST, her agency Amoeba Culture revealed two concept photos for the single, featuring HA:TFELT posing in a simple cropped tank and form-fitting denim jeans. The simple look is elevated with whimsical accessory choices, including gold chains, crystal earrings, and glitter and gem accents around her eyes.

Meanwhile, "La Luna" will be the fourth release on Amoeba Culture's 15th anniversary project 'Then To Now,' which features songs performed by the artists on their label. HA:TFELT has been an artist under Amoeba Culture since 2017.

Check out the images below, and stay tuned for this exciting comeback!