VERIVERY's Yongseung and Hoyoung treat fans to chic dance performance of Chris Brown's 'City Girls'

VERIVERY dropped another cover video!

On September 13 KST, the Jellyfish Entertainment boy group unveiled another cover video from their ongoing series - this time featuring the group's main dancers Hoyoung and Yongseung. In the video, the two perform a beautifully synced dance set to American R&B singer Chris Brown's "City Girls." The moves were created by choreographer Zdae, who previously also choreographed Brand New Music soloist Lee Eun Sang's "Señorita" dance video.



Meanwhile, the video is the third in a series of VERIVERY videos highlighting the individual talents of the group's members. In previous videos, members Minchan and Gyehyeon performed Baek Ye Rin's "Square," and Yeonho and Dongheon covered Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber's "Stuck With U."



Check out the "City Girls" dance performance above!