WOODZ (Jo Seung Youn) is ready to take you home with sleek dance cover of 2PM's 'My House'

WOODZ (Jo Seung Youn) has released a fun new video for his fans!





On September 13 KST, the Yuehua Entertainment solo artist revealed a dance cover video where he performs 2PM's 2015 single "My House" in a chic white shirt and black slacks look. In the video, fans are able to watch the performance in a number of different concepts - including a 'full shot version' that gives full view of the room around him, 'follow version' which shows the idol's performance up close, and a hilarious surprise version at the end where he performs the song in the costume of a traditional Korean 'pungmul' performer.

Meanwhile, WOODZ is currently preparing for this 'Not Just A Concert' online concert, which will be held on September 27.

Check out the dance cover above!