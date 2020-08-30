6

Posted by danisurst

VERIVERY celebrates group's 600 day anniversary with cover of Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande's 'Stuck With U'

VERIVERY has just dropped an exciting cover performance for fans!


On August 30 KST, the Jellyfish Entertainment boy group unveiled a cover performance of Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber's recent duet single "Stuck With U." In the clip, main vocalist Yeonho handles the singing with a seemingly effortless quality, while leader Dongheon provides the piano accompaniment.

Meanwhile, the video was released as a special present for fans to commemorate the group's 600-day debut anniversary. VERIVERY originally debuted on January 9, 2019 with the single "Ring Ring Ring," the title track off of their debut mini album 'Veri-Us.'

Check out the cover above!

