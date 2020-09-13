Lee Min Ho takes to his Instagram to comically document some recent bad luck

He may be one of Korea's top Hallyu stars, but even actor Lee Min Ho has his unlucky days!



On September 13 KST, the actor took to his personal Instagram account to leave the simple caption: "Omg."





In the accompanying images, he is seen entering SSG Food Market, a grocery store in Seoul's Cheongdam neighborhood - sanitizing his hands, using the escalator, and finally making it to the entrance before discovering a sign that reads that the market is closed on September 13 and 27. He then is seen sadly returning from the empty supermarket, the defeated mood clear even with a mask covering his face.



In South Korea, it is common for supermarkets to be closed every other Sunday to allow a break for the employees, so a number of fans left comments laughing at the relatable situation, as it is easy to forget what day it is.



Meanwhile, Lee Min Ho is currently taking a break after the conclusion of his SBS drama 'The King: Eternal Monarch,' which concluded last June.





Check out Lee Min Ho's Instagram post below!



