NCT 2020 have dropped their 'YearParty' teaser video!
In the teaser video above, the NCT subunit makes a chic entrance in light blue and white suits. The NCT 2020 project includes their upcoming album 'NCT 2020: Resonance Pt. 1' is slated for release on October 12, while 'NCT 2020: Resonance Pt. 2' will be released afterwards.
Take a look at NCT 2020's 'YearParty' teaser above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.
141
20
Posted by1 day ago
NCT 2020 are suited up in chic 'YearParty' teaser
46 11,982 Share 88% Upvoted
