NCT 2020 are suited up in chic 'YearParty' teaser

NCT 2020 have dropped their 'YearParty' teaser video!



In the teaser video above, the NCT subunit makes a chic entrance in light blue and white suits. The NCT 2020 project includes their upcoming album 'NCT 2020: Resonance Pt. 1' is slated for release on October 12, while 'NCT 2020: Resonance Pt. 2' will be released afterwards.



Take a look at NCT 2020's 'YearParty' teaser above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.