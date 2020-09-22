IZ*ONE's Jo Yuri is the voice behind "My Love" for the 'Do You Like Brahms?' OST.
The MV features Jo Yuri in the studio along with romantic scenes between Chae Song Ah (played by Park Eun Bin) and Park Joon Young (Kim Min Jae). "My Love" is about feeling completely taken by someone special and hoping they accept your crush on them.
Watch Jo Yuri's "My Love" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.
24
5
Posted by1 day ago
IZ*ONE's Jo Yuri sings 'My Love' for 'Do You Like Brahms?' OST
IZ*ONE's Jo Yuri is the voice behind "My Love" for the 'Do You Like Brahms?' OST.
0 665 Share 83% Upvoted
Log in to comment