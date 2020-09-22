24

IZ*ONE's Jo Yuri sings 'My Love' for 'Do You Like Brahms?' OST

AKP STAFF

IZ*ONE's Jo Yuri is the voice behind "My Love" for the 'Do You Like Brahms?' OST.

The MV features Jo Yuri in the studio along with romantic scenes between Chae Song Ah (played by Park Eun Bin) and Park Joon Young (Kim Min Jae). "My Love" is about feeling completely taken by someone special and hoping they accept your crush on them.

Watch Jo Yuri's "My Love" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.  

