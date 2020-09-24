MAMAMOO members honestly address questions about their contract renewals

During a recent 'V Live' broadcast, MAMAMOO members Solar and Moon Byul honestly answered fans' questions regarding their upcoming contract renewals.

Solar said, "There are a lot of questions asking, 'Unnie, are you guys not renewing your contracts?'. Now our contracts will be up next year." Moon Byul responded, "7 years go by fast."

Solar then continued, "No one knows what's gonna happen for sure. It's an issue that involves each of our lives... But since the members all love being together, we need to talk about it more. I'm sure we'll have an answer when next year comes." Moon Byul reacted with, "Is that your wise answer?"

Solar also added on a more realistic note, "But as for now, we still have a lot that we need to do as MAMAMOO. Like singing and such. If we keep just thinking about the contracts, I think for me, it would feel like I was wasting my time and not enjoying it properly. Rather than spending all my time worrying about it, I think it's more important to have more good times with MooMoos. Because when it comes to life, you have no idea what's gonna happen."



Finally, the girls agreed, "Because if we say something now, but then next year it's different from what we said, then it becomes a weird situation."

What do you think of MAMAMOO's upcoming contact renewals next year?