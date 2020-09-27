U.S.-based music writer Nicholas Liddle reveals he was offered $3K USD to tweet negatively about BTS's 'Dynamite'

Music journalist Nicholas Liddle took to Twitter recently to reveal that he was offered $3,000 USD to tweet negatively about BTS.



On September 26 EST, the writer spoke out about labels and press teams who attempt to pay off social media accounts with large followings to tweet negatively about certain artists and their songs. He recalled a time that he was offered $3,000 USD to speak badly about Nicki Minaj and her 2014 single "Anaconda," stating, "I could never take money to tweet negative about someone's art. THAT'S DISGUSTING."

In a later tweet, he mentioned that he was offered the same amount to write a negative tweet about BTS and "Dynamite," adding, "Did I do it? No. Because I love that track, love those guys, and like I said, I'm not being paid for opinions that aren't reflective of how I truly feel. Period."



Meanwhile, BTS has been promoting their first all-English track "Dynamite" since August 21.

Check out Nicholas Liddle's tweets below!