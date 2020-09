GOT7's Jackson has dropped the full MV for his anticipated collaboration single with DJ duo Galantis!

The new collab single "Pretty Please" brings together Galantis's signature, hype EDM beats with Jackson's retro, moody vocals. For the MV, Jackson also showcases his sleek dancer side while depicting a classy, Hong Kong romance story.

See if Jackson catches his love in his "Pretty Please" MV above!