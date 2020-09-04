13

Wonho makes official solo debut 11 months after his departure from MONSTA X with killer sexy 'Open Mind' MV

Solo singer/song-writer Wonho has officially unveiled his 1st album 'Love Synonym #1: Right For Me' worldwide, including the full, sexy MV for his debut title track "Open Mind"!

An electronic pop genre mixed with a rhythmic bass and a dramatic, escalating effect, "Open Mind" consists of both Korean and English versions. In his sleek MV, Wonho seduces fans with killer charisma and allure. 

Wonho's solo debut album 'Love Synonym #1: Right For Me' contains a total of 8 tracks of various genres, all depicting his unique and experimental approach to the concept of love. Make sure to also tune in to Wonho's solo debut showcase later today, on September 4 at 10 PM KST via 'V Live'. 

brideofchani4,193 pts 54 minutes ago 0
54 minutes ago

my eyeballs must have fallen out of my head like 7 times

i-

i'm shooketh

the song is great, the dancing is amazing, he looks fantastic, he's more charming than ever

my mind = blown

4

whatever101529 pts 1 hour ago 1
1 hour ago

me after watching this MV

