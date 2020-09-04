Wonho makes official solo debut 11 months after his departure from MONSTA X with killer sexy 'Open Mind' MV

Solo singer/song-writer Wonho has officially unveiled his 1st album 'Love Synonym #1: Right For Me' worldwide, including the full, sexy MV for his debut title track "Open Mind"!

An electronic pop genre mixed with a rhythmic bass and a dramatic, escalating effect, "Open Mind" consists of both Korean and English versions. In his sleek MV, Wonho seduces fans with killer charisma and allure.

Wonho's solo debut album 'Love Synonym #1: Right For Me' contains a total of 8 tracks of various genres, all depicting his unique and experimental approach to the concept of love. Make sure to also tune in to Wonho's solo debut showcase later today, on September 4 at 10 PM KST via 'V Live'.

