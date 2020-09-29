GFriend's Yuju covers BTS' hit English track 'Dynamite'

GFriend's Yuju has revealed her own cover of BTS' "Dynamite".
For the latest in her series of covers, Yuju has done her own rendition of BTS' hit, all-English track "Dynamite". The GFriend member puts another twist on the energetic song about being in a great mood.
Watch Yuju's "Dynamite" cover above and the original below!
