Cignature are ready to get out of school in 'Arisong' MV

Cignature have dropped their music video for "Arisong".



In the MV, the Cignature members are ready to get out of school and hang out at the local diner. "Arisong" is about feeling like your head is up in the air because of someone special, and it's the title song of their first EP album 'Listen and Speak'.



Watch Cignature's "Arisong" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.