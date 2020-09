ATEEZ is keeping up their crown as the kings of relay dance!

ATEEZ was the group that had the most relay dances last year, and it looks like they're trying to keep that title this year as well. So far, they already have one for "Answer" and "Inception", and they've just now released a new one for "THANXX". ATEEZ is well known for their intense performance, and their relay dances are no exception - and they still manage to have some fun.

Check it out above.