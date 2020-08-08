VERIVERY reveal self-produced MV for 'Connect & Thunder'

VERIVERY have revealed their self-produced music video for "Connect & Thunder".



In the MV, the VERIVERY members are hanging out together when they're suddenly chased by something unseen. "Connect" and "Thunder" are tracks from the boy group's fourth mini album 'Face You', which is part 2 of their 'Face It' series, and they've created their own story and concept for the two tracks with this DIY MV.



Watch the group's self-produced "Connect & Thunder" MV above, and check out their official "Thunder" MV here if you missed it.