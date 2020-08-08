IZ*ONE brought their lovely cover of "Nagging" to 'Immortal Song'.



On the August 8th special dedicated to lyricist Kim Eana, IZ*ONE did their own rendition of IU and Seulong's 2010 collaboration "Nagging", which was written by Kim Eana. Before their performance, the project girl group expressed, "Lyricist Kim Eana is able to write into lyrics what we feel in our ordinary lives in a pretty and honest way."



As it's their third time competing on the show, the IZ*ONE members revealed they hoped for the winning trophy this time around. However, it was Lim Jung Hee who took the final win.



Watch IZ*ONE's performance above and their interview as well as the original song by IU and Seulong below.

