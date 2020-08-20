Upcoming girl group BOTOPASS (formerly known as ILUV) reveal official team greeting amid bullying allegations

Upcoming girl group BOTOPASS (formerly known as ILUV) revealed an official team greeting amid Shin Minah's bullying claims.



In their group greeting video, the girl group announce their first single album 'Flamingo' is set to drop on August 26 KST, and they give a little preview of their upcoming track. They also share that BOTOPASS is short for "born to be passion."



In other news, BOTOPASS previously delayed their debut, and Shin Minah recently responded to their label's denial of the bullying allegations.



Take a look at BOTOPASS' official team greeting video above.

