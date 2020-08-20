Former MONSTA X member Wonho reveals track list for 1st mini album 'Love Synonym'

Former MONSTA X member Wonho has revealed the track list for his first mini album 'Love Synonym #1: Right for Me'.



The track list below lists "Open Mind", "I Just", "Lost in Paradise", "Losing You" (Korean version), "Interlude: Runway", "With You", "Open Mind" (English version), and "Losing You". Wonho has already dropped the music video for his pre-release single "Losing You".



Wonho's 'Love Synonym #1: Right for Me' is out on September 4 KST. Are you excited for Wonho's comeback?