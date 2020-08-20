12

Former MONSTA X member Wonho reveals track list for 1st mini album 'Love Synonym'

Former MONSTA X member Wonho has revealed the track list for his first mini album 'Love Synonym #1: Right for Me'.

The track list below lists "Open Mind", "I Just", "Lost in Paradise", "Losing You" (Korean version), "Interlude: Runway", "With You", "Open Mind" (English version), and "Losing You". Wonho has already dropped the music video for his pre-release single "Losing You".

Wonho's 'Love Synonym #1: Right for Me' is out on September 4 KST. Are you excited for Wonho's comeback?

kihyunisthe110 pts 2 hours ago 0
2 hours ago

i wonder if we are gonna have to look at the title "former monsta x member wonho" for the rest of our lives? i wouldn't be surprised

also the mini album is gonna be dope

love synonym sounds like a description of me and kihyun's first date. lost in paradise does as well. i dont know about "open mind" tho, cause we not getting freaky on the first date. (probably the second tho)

1

lovethykpop12 pts 32 minutes ago 0
32 minutes ago

ohh I can’t wait!!! I just love supporting him. He deserves all the good in this world

