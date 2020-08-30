Taemin drops 'Innocent' version mood sampler & more teaser images for 'Never Gonna Dance Again: Act 1'

SHINee's Taemin has dropped another bundle of teasers for his comeback.

At midnight on August 31 KST, Taemin unveiled the 'Innocent' version of his mood sampler along with four new teaser images. In the mood sampler, the idol sits down on a chair in a dark empty room. Continuing with an ominous concept, the images also evoke strong mystery.

Previously, he has released the prologue single "2 KIDS" back on August 4. His full album 'Never Gonna Dance Again: Act 1' will drop on September 7 at 6 PM KST.





