CLC has revealed the MV teaser for "Helicopter".

In this teasers, the members of CLC are each dressed in a dazzling outfit as they get ready to take off on their "Helicopter"! This highly anticipated comeback seems to signal a luxurious concept based on the MV teasers and the individual images. Are you excited for CLC's return?

The new single drops on September 2 at 6 PM KST. Stay tuned!