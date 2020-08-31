Lee Eun Sang teams up with AB6IX's Park Woo Jin for R&B-heavy solo single 'Beautiful Scar'

Lee Eun Sang is returning to fans as a solo artist!

On August 31 KST, the Brand New Music artist released his first solo single "Beautiful Scar," featuring labelmate and AB6IX rapper Park Woo Jin. The sophisticated R&B track precedes the 17-year-old idol's age, with lyrics reminiscing over the sore wounds and scars of one's past and reframing them as beautiful occasions where one could become more mature.

Meanwhile, Lee Eun Sang first came to fame as a member of 'Produce X 101's short-lived project group X1. Since their disbandment in January, he has been communicating with fans through a variety of dance and vocal covers.

Check out the music video for "Beautiful Scar" above!