WEi's Kim Yo Han reveals lyric teaser image and point choreography video for his 1st digital single 'No More'

WEi's Kim Yo Han has shared a lyric teaser image and point choreography video for his upcoming solo debut single, "No More".

On August 23rd at midnight KST, Kim Yo Han revealed a point choreography video for the upcoming digital single via the official social media accounts. Previously on August 22nd at midnight KST, he shared a lyric teaser image for the track, which he participated in writing.

Below is the full translation of the lyric teaser.



"What are you doing after work today

I've been thinking about texting you and hit send at last

I guess you're busy now

I can't take it

I can't take it no more

The reply should be short and concise

I learned it from the reporter

Gotta fit in a sentence

I can't take it

I can't take it no more

I guess you would have a couple more people like me around you

but I bet they won't be as good as me

I can't take it

I can't take it no more

Don't listen to your friends

telling you that you deserve someone better

I can't take it

I can't take it no more

[English lyrics]

Blanket over the head

Feels like I'm stuck in a sauna

How long should I wait for answerless you

I feel like today is the day

If not now then I feel like I'm gonna lose my mind

but then at the end, I can't work up the courage

I'm in and out of a relationship all by myself

I'm a real friend to you

or perhaps just an acquaintance of you

I don't drop any hints but I'm actually your fan

What are you going to do if I just give you a hug

Will you miss me Oh if I disappear suddenly

[English lyrics]"

Kim Yo Han will be releasing his 1st digital single "No More" on August 25th at 6 PM KST.