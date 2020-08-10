B.O.Y's Kim Kook Heon soothes with smooth vocals in live clip of new solo single 'Dry Flower'

B.O.Y's Kim Kook Heon has a new solo single!





To commemorate the release of new single "Dry Flower," which was released on August 9 KST, B.O.Y's agency Music Works unveiled a special clip of him performing the single live.





"Dry Flower" is a heartfelt pop ballad that contains the message: 'The present is more lovely and precious because it cannot last forever.' The mood of the song is rounded out with a beautiful piano and string accompaniment that complements Kim Kook Heon's soulful vocal talent.



Meanwhile, fellow B.O.Y member Song Yu Vin released his own solo single "Through Love" last month.





Check out the performance of "Dry Flower" above!