Kim Yo Han has released an incredibly cute MV teaser for "No More".

Before debuting as WEi with Jang Dae Hyun, Kim Dong Han, Kang Seok Hwa, Yoo Yong Ha, and Kim Jun Seo, ther former X1 center will be releasing solo song "No More". The teaser shows Kim Yo Han being his usual cute, playful self, and fans also get to hear the chorus as well as the point choreography.

"No More" (produced by Zion.T) will be released on August 25th at 6PM KST.