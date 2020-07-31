Watch the premiere of rookie boy group WEi's pre-debut reality show, 'OUI GO UP'

OUI Entertainment upcoming first ever boy group WEi has finally launched their very own, pre-debut reality series!

WEi's first ever pre-debut reality series 'OUI GO UP' is available via the boy group's official YouTube channel (above), and follows the group's members Kim Yo Han, Kim Dong Han, Jang Dae Hyun, and Kang Seok Hwa on their journey to strengthen every skill necessary to debut as K-Pop's next superstars.

