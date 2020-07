Rookie girl group Cherry Bullet is returning with a lovely summer comeback single, "Aloha Oe"!

Judging by the girls' rainbow-colored teaser images so far, Cherry Bullet plan on returning to their spunky debut look full of youth and joy with their upcoming 2nd digital single.

Cherry Bullet's "Aloha Oe" is set for release in approximately a week, on August 6 at 6 PM KST! Look out for more of the group's colorful comeback teasers in the meantime!