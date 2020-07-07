3

Music Video
GreatGuys dance on the sand 'In Summer' performance MV

GreatGuys have dropped their performance music video for "In Summer".

In the performance MV, the GreatGuys members perform under the sun and on the sand next to the beautiful beach. "In Summer" is a track from the group's third mini album 'We're Not Alone_Chapter2: You&Me', which features "Run" as a title song.

GreatGuys' third mini album drops on July 8 KST. Watch their "In Summer" performance MV above!

