Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 55 minutes ago

Red Velvet's Irene and Seulgi to feature on 'Weekly Idol'

AKP STAFF

Red Velvet's Irene and Seulgi are featuring on 'Weekly Idol' together. 

On July 7, MBC Everyone's 'Weekly Idol' confirmed the two Red Velvet members' appearance on the variety show. Irene and Seulgi debuted as the first unit from the girl group with their track "Monster" earlier today, and their first mini album of the same name topped iTunes album charts in a total of 45 countries.

How did you like Irene and Seulgi's unit debut with "Monster"? Stay tuned for updates on Irene and Seulgi's appearance on 'Weekly Idol'!

Boredsama102 pts 43 minutes ago
43 minutes ago

That weekly idol is so deathly boring. The same usual contents. They should step up their game. I hope they're not just wasting their time. If they want to promote their song they should go to other fun shows.

k_kid4,751 pts 3 seconds ago
3 seconds ago

I hope they come out on Running Man as well.

