Red Velvet's Irene and Seulgi to feature on 'Weekly Idol'

Red Velvet's Irene and Seulgi are featuring on 'Weekly Idol' together.



On July 7, MBC Everyone's 'Weekly Idol' confirmed the two Red Velvet members' appearance on the variety show. Irene and Seulgi debuted as the first unit from the girl group with their track "Monster" earlier today, and their first mini album of the same name topped iTunes album charts in a total of 45 countries.



How did you like Irene and Seulgi's unit debut with "Monster"? Stay tuned for updates on Irene and Seulgi's appearance on 'Weekly Idol'!

