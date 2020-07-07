Big Hit Entertainment gives update on BTS members' schooling

Big Hit Entertainment gave an update on the BTS members' schooling.



On July 7, BTS' label Big Hit Entertainment revealed RM, SUGA, and J-Hope are enrolled at the Hanyang Cyber University's Graduate School for an advertising media MBA, and Jimin and V are entering the Hanyang Cyber University's Graduate School for an advertising media MBA this September. Jin entered Hanyang Cyber University's graduate school in 2017, while the youngest member Jungkook is studying broadcast entertainment at Global Cyber University.



There's some speculation the group might be delaying their military enlistment as under the previous Military Service Act those enrolled in graduate school can delay joining the military until the age. However, the Military Manpower Administration revised the Military Service Act in 2018 to prevent the application for postponement for their military service due to graduate school and activities, such as public relations ambassadors.



Stay tuned for updates on BTS.