Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 day ago

Girls' Generation's Hyoyeon reveals behind the scenes of 'Dessert' feat. Loopy & (G)I-DLE's Soyeon

AKP STAFF

Girls' Generation's Hyoyeon has revealed a behind-the-scenes sneak peek at her recording of "Dessert".

Hyoyeon is returning as DJ HYO for her upcoming fourth single "Dessert" featuring Loopy and (G)I-DLE's Soyeon, and the above making-of video follows the Girls' Generation member in the studio and dance practice room. 

"Dessert" drops on July 22 KST. Take a look at Hyoyeon's behind-the-scenes video above, and watch her MV teaser here if you missed it. 

