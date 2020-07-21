Girls' Generation's Hyoyeon reveals behind the scenes of 'Dessert' feat. Loopy & (G)I-DLE's Soyeon

Girls' Generation's Hyoyeon has revealed a behind-the-scenes sneak peek at her recording of "Dessert".



Hyoyeon is returning as DJ HYO for her upcoming fourth single "Dessert" featuring Loopy and (G)I-DLE's Soyeon, and the above making-of video follows the Girls' Generation member in the studio and dance practice room.



"Dessert" drops on July 22 KST. Take a look at Hyoyeon's behind-the-scenes video above, and watch her MV teaser here if you missed it.