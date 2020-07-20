Hyoyeon is a hip hop queen in her MV teaser for "Dessert"

Girls' Generation member Hyoyeon will be making a come back with her 4th single "Dessert" on July 22nd, 6 PM KST.

Since last week, Hyoyeon has been releasing teaser photos and concept photos each day. On July 21 at midnight KST, she released the teaser for the upcoming MV for "Dessert"

The awaited teaser begins with an upbeat tune as Hyoyeon appears standing on top of a Hummer SUV. She is wearing the same, colorful dress as the teaser that was released a few days ago. She is rocking the hip hop vibe as she becomes the queen of hip hop for her MV teaser.

Stay tuned for the update of the release of Hyoyeon's 4ths single "Dessert".