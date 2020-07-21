Super Junior's Kyuhyun drops summer 'Dreaming' MV teaser

Super Junior's Kyuhyun has dropped his music video teaser for "Dreaming".



The MV teaser reveals scenes of a beautiful starry summer night and day as well as Kyuhyun playing a grand piano. "Dreaming" is the first part of the Super Junior member's 'Project: 季' series, which will feature singles representing each of the seasons, and it drops on July 23 KST.



Watch Kyuhyun's "Dreaming" MV teaser above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.