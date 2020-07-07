AB6IX win their 1st trophy since 'The Answer' comeback on this week's 'The Show'

Rookie boy group AB6IX has claimed their first #1 trophy since their comeback, on the July 7 broadcast of SBS MTV's 'The Show'!

This week, the nominees for first place on 'The Show' included AB6IX with "The Answer", WOODZ with "Love Me Harder", and Golden Child with "One (Lucid Dream)". In the end, AB6IX were declared the winners!

After accepting their 'The Show' trophy, AB6IX relayed, "Thank you always ABNEW for being with us, and we hope that the members of AB6IX will also stay together forever. We are so thankful for this prestigious award when we've made a comeback for the first time in a long time, and we will continue to work hard so that we can show you all a better image."

This marks AB6IX's first music program win, just one week after the release their 2nd mini album 'Vivid' and title track "The Answer".

