Former PRISTIN member Park Siyeon to return to promotions in new web drama 'Trap'

Former PRISTIN member Park Siyeon has been cast in her first web drama role since signing on with her new agency, SooYeonKang Entertainment!

Park Siyeon will be taking on the role of Kang Eun Ji in tvN D's upcoming new romance/thriller web drama, 'Trap'. The web drama series revolves around the romance stories of young men and women in their twenties, all the while they becoming involved in a mysterious, supernatural events.

tvN D's 'Trap' will be pre-released exclusive on July 8 via 'TikTok', before officially premiering on YouTube this coming July 15!

