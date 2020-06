3YE have dropped their short teaser video for "Yessir"!



In the teaser, the trio break free from restraints and join an intimidating army. "Yessir" is the title song of 3YE's first mini album 'Triangle', which drops on June 29 KST.



Watch 3YE's "Yessir" teaser video above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.