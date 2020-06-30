5

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF

DAY6's Jae speaks up about JYP Entertainment's alleged lack of promotions for him

DAY6's Jae spoke up about JYP Entertainment's alleged lack of promotions for him.

On June 29, Jae questioned why the DAY6 Twitter didn't promote his 'Live from DIVE Studios' video. He posted a tweet of Young K's playlist for 'Live from DIVE Studios' on DAY6's Twitter along with the message, "Why don't you repost my dive stuff?"

He then added, "I've recently done podcasts, 'Hwaiting' available on Facebook, and I had a collaboration with 88rising. How come my promotions aren't shared?" Jae continued, "YouTube too. For my channel jaesix, I worked on it all alone, I was told so much by the company, I had to beg for permission, but even after all that, they told me I had to quit because it was ruining the company's image. But the rest of the members get content and proper management and investments for their work."

What do you think of Jae's comments?


  1. DAY6
  2. Jae
lunarian
5 minutes ago

"Alleged" suggests that there's some question about this situation when there simply isn't. Jae is telling the truth, and things like this have happened with every group at JYPE.

yvangelica
3 minutes ago

Those are really hard comments. I hope JYP manage his career as the rest of the band mates.

Share

