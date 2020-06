On June 15, Super Junior-K.R.Y released a live video of their new song "Midnight Story" that as part of the SM STATION series.

The live video is set in a room with star studded summer night sky projected on the four walls, setting the ambience as though you were camping with the members. The fairytale-like lyrics sets in well with the backdrop of the night sky, and Super Junior-K.R.Y's voices will melt you worries away.

Check out the live video above!