LOONA are the stunning girls of summer for 'Dazed Korea's July 2020 issue

LOONA are the stars of an upcoming feature article for 'Dazed Korea'!





On June 25 KST, the group's agency Blockberry Creative announced that the girls will be appearing in their own 14-page feature for the monthly fashion and culture magazine. In the images from the photoshoot, LOONA is dressed in a wide variety of warm weather fashions, showing the individual members' unique personality and summer style.



Meanwhile, LOONA's article will be featured in the July 2020 issue. However, fans can also check out 'Dazed Korea's LOONA content through the magazine's official website, Instagram, and YouTube channel.



Check out some of the images for the article below!