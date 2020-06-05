N.Flying have dropped their second music video teaser for "Oh really."
In the teaser above, the N.Flying members are surprised to watch themselves performing on TV after a more dramatic first MV teaser. "Oh really." is the title track of N.Flying's seventh mini album 'Mis-Communication', which will also be their first comeback since the addition of former HONEYST leader Dongsung.
"Oh really." and 'Mis-Communication' drop on June 10 KST. Take a look at N.Flying's latest MV teaser above!
14
11
Posted by19 hours ago
N.Flying watch themselves in 2nd 'Oh really.' MV teaser
N.Flying have dropped their second music video teaser for "Oh really."
1 716 Share 56% Upvoted
Log in to comment