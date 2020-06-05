14

11

Teaser
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 19 hours ago

N.Flying watch themselves in 2nd 'Oh really.' MV teaser

AKP STAFF

N.Flying have dropped their second music video teaser for "Oh really."

In the teaser above, the N.Flying members are surprised to watch themselves performing on TV after a more dramatic first MV teaser. "Oh really." is the title track of N.Flying's seventh mini album 'Mis-Communication', which will also be their first comeback since the addition of former HONEYST leader Dongsung.

"Oh really." and 'Mis-Communication' drop on June 10 KST. Take a look at N.Flying's latest MV teaser above!

  1. N.Flying
  2. OH REALLY
1 716 Share 56% Upvoted

1

quark123954,534 pts 17 hours ago 0
17 hours ago

Jaehyun's smile is so infectious.

Share

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND