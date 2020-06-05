18

13

Teaser
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 19 hours ago

Heize stands as things fall in 'Things are Going Well' MV teaser

AKP STAFF

Heize has dropped her music video teaser for "Things are Going Well".

In the MV teaser, Heize stands still as the room falls apart around her. "Things are Going Well" is a title track on the R&B singer's upcoming sixth mini album 'Lyricist' alongside her song "Lyricist". 

Heize's new mini album releases on June 10 KST. What do you think of her MV teaser? 

  1. Heize
  2. THINGS ARE GOING WELL
0 755 Share 58% Upvoted

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND