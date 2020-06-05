Heize stands as things fall in 'Things are Going Well' MV teaser

Heize has dropped her music video teaser for "Things are Going Well".



In the MV teaser, Heize stands still as the room falls apart around her. "Things are Going Well" is a title track on the R&B singer's upcoming sixth mini album 'Lyricist' alongside her song "Lyricist".



Heize's new mini album releases on June 10 KST. What do you think of her MV teaser?