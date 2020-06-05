Super Junior K.R.Y have revealed a new music video teaser for "When We Were Us".
In this second MV teaser, the Super Junior subunit give a longer preview of the ballad track's orchestral theme as well as a vocal line. "When We Were Us" is the trio's first mini album of the same name, which is set to drop on June 8 KST.
Take a look at Super Junior K.R.Y's latest MV teaser above and their previous one here.
Super Junior K.R.Y reveal 'When We Were Us' 2nd MV teaser
