Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 19 hours ago

Super Junior K.R.Y reveal 'When We Were Us' 2nd MV teaser

AKP STAFF

Super Junior K.R.Y have revealed a new music video teaser for "When We Were Us".

In this second MV teaser, the Super Junior subunit give a longer preview of the ballad track's orchestral theme as well as a vocal line. "When We Were Us" is the trio's first mini album of the same name, which is set to drop on June 8 KST.

Take a look at Super Junior K.R.Y's latest MV teaser above and their previous one here.

 

  1. Super Junior K.R.Y
  2. WHEN WE WERE US
0

quark123954,534 pts 17 hours ago
17 hours ago

Damn that printed suit is a look.

0

noraini_zainal_a237 pts 18 hours ago
18 hours ago

Their harmonise even for one seconds is enough to show their vocal

