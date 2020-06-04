N.Flying reveal 'N.Thing Playlist' of past hits and teaser of upcoming track 'Oh really.'

N.Flying have revealed a 'N.Thing Playlist' of their past hits and a teaser of their upcoming track "Oh really."



The above 'N.Thing Playlist' video features short performances of the band's 'Fly High Project #2' song "Rooftop", "Autumn Dream" and "Sunset" from their sixth mini album 'Yaho!', "Lovefool" from their fourth mini album 'How Are You?', "Leave It" and "Preview" from their album 'Spring Memories', and finally a teaser of "Oh really."



"Oh really." is the title track of N.Flying's seventh mini album 'Mis-Communication' and their first comeback since the addition of former HONEYST leader Dongsung.



Watch N.Flying's playlist above and their "Oh really." MV teaser here if you missed it!