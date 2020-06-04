NCT 127 win #1 + Performances from June 4th 'M! Countdown'!

12

Mnet's 'M! Countdown' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!

On this week's episode, Na Yoon Kwon came back with "River of Tears", VICTON made a comeback with "Mayday", TWICE returned with "More & More", and TXT made a comeback with "Puma".

As for the winners, NCT 127 and MONSTA X were the nominees, but it was NCT 127 who took the win with "Punch". Congratulations to NCT 127!

Performances also included 2ZDKBRedSquareGidongdaePunchnelloLee Ye Joon, N.FlyingWoo!ah!SECRET NUMBEROnlyOneOfBVNDITONEWEDAY6's Young KKim Woo SeokRyu Soo JungThe Solutions, and MONSTA X. 

Watch the performances below!

WINNER:


COMEBACK: Na Yoon Kwon


COMEBACK: VICTON


COMEBACK: TWICE


COMEBACK: TXT

2Z

DKB

RedSquare

Gidongdae

Punchnello

Lee Ye Joon

N.Flying

Woo!ah!

SECRET NUMBER

OnlyOneOf

BVNDIT

ONEWE

DAY6's Young K

Kim Woo Seok

Ryu Soo Jung

The Solutions

MONSTA X

