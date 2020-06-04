NCT 127 win #1 + Performances from June 4th 'M! Countdown'!

Mnet's 'M! Countdown' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!



On this week's episode, Na Yoon Kwon came back with "River of Tears", VICTON made a comeback with "Mayday", TWICE returned with "More & More", and TXT made a comeback with "Puma".



As for the winners, NCT 127 and MONSTA X were the nominees, but it was NCT 127 who took the win with "Punch". Congratulations to NCT 127!



Performances also included 2Z, DKB, RedSquare, Gidongdae, Punchnello, Lee Ye Joon, N.Flying, Woo!ah!, SECRET NUMBER, OnlyOneOf, BVNDIT, ONEWE, DAY6's Young K, Kim Woo Seok, Ryu Soo Jung, The Solutions, and MONSTA X.



Watch the performances below!



WINNER:







===

COMEBACK: Na Yoon Kwon







==

COMEBACK: VICTON







==

COMEBACK: TWICE







==

COMEBACK: TXT





==

2Z





==

DKB





==

RedSquare





==

Gidongdae





==

Punchnello





==

Lee Ye Joon





==

N.Flying





==

Woo!ah!





==

SECRET NUMBER





==

OnlyOneOf





==

BVNDIT





==

ONEWE





==

DAY6's Young K





==

Kim Woo Seok





==

Ryu Soo Jung





==

The Solutions





==

MONSTA X





===