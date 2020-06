N.Flying has released the official MV for "Flower Fantasy".

This MV features the band performing away in the middle of a field with mystical vibes. After kicking off their promotions with "Oh Really", N.Flying has once again proven their potentials as a talented band with supportive messages in the lyrics.

Do you have any other favorite tracks from their album 'So, 通 (Communication)'? Share your love for N.Flying in the comments below!