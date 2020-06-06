Kwanghee says he's not afraid to call Dispatch on Rain and Lee Hyori.



On the June 6th episode of 'Hangout with Yoo', Rain, Lee Hyori, and Yoo Jae Suk got together to continue preparing for their co-ed dance group, and Kwanghee showed up to act as their official manager. Rain commented, "It seems like Kwanghee is intimidated even now. How is he going to handle it if Lee Hyori or Rain actually gets angry?"



Kwanghee then responded without hesitation, "Then I'll inform Dispatch right away. I'll tell them that Lee Hyori and Rain are harassing me. When I mentioned Dispatch, Rain got quiet. Didn't Dispatch reveal Rain's relationship back in the day too?"



Do you think Kwanghee will do well as Lee Hyori, Rain, and Yoo Jae Suk's manager?



