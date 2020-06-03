Kim Jong Kook's 'Lovable' tops list of unwanted songs that became hits on 'TMI News'

Kim Jong Kook's "Lovable" topped the list of unwanted songs that became hits on 'TMI News'.



The June 3rd episode of 'TMI News' featured songs that were unwanted until they met their proper owners, and "Lovable" by Kim Jong Kook ranked in at #1. The song "Lovable", previously called "Blue Heaven", saw 5 years of rejections from other artists, and producer Joo Young Hoon revealed he offered the song to Japanese artists, the girl group Sugar, multiple female solo artists, and the male duo Can.



However, Kim Jong Kook is said to have liked the song immediately, and it went on to become one of his biggest hit songs.



At #2 on the list is Sung Si Kyung's "The Road to Me", at #3 is Epik High's "Fly", at #4 is Highlight's "Shock", at #5 is K.Will's "Miss, Miss and Miss", at #6 is Yoon Jong Shin's "Like It", and at #7 is Min Kyung Hoon and Heechul's "Sweet Dream".



