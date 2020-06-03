1

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 19 minutes ago

Cheetah, Kisum & Truedy reveal the origin of their rapper names

Cheetah, Kisum, and Truedy revealed the origin of their rapper names.

The three rappers featured as guests on the June 3rd episode of 'Korean Foreigner', and they discussed the origin and meanings behind their names. Cheetah revealed, "My birth name is Kim Eun Young. Cheetah is a name that my former CEO would always call me like a nickname. The meaning behind it is 'fatal blow.'"

As for Kisum, she revealed her rapper name has German roots, explaining, "My birth name is Jo Hye Ryung. To put it simply, music in German is 'musik.' I just reversed that and named myself Kisum."

Truedy also shared, "My real name is Kim Jin Sol. Jin Sol means truth, and I just added the 'dy.'"

Which meaning surprised you the most?

