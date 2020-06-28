1

Golden Child reach for their 'One (Lucid Dream)' in dance practice video

Golden Child has revealed their dance practice video for "One (Lucid Dream)".

As their latest title song, "ONE" completes the group's identity dilemma which has surfaced as a running theme in the previous two songs, "Wanna Be" and "Without You". In the choreography video, you can see the crisp, synchronized moves of the boys perfecting the choreo for the song. Golden Child also proved their teamwork with this performance on 'Weekly Idol', where they delivered the entire choreography.

Check it out above.

