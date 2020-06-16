Nature reveal 'Nature World: Code M' album highlight medley

Nature have revealed the highlight medley for their upcoming album 'Nature World: Code M'!
The girl group's third single album features the tracks "Girls", "Dive", and "B.B.B (Never Say Good-Bye)", and it drops on June 17 KST. Nature's title song "Girls" was composed and written by Duble Sidekick in collaboration with producer Kush.
Listen to Nature's 'Nature World: Code M' album preview above!
